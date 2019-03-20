A 17-year-old who was unaccounted for after the Christchurch terror attack has been confirmed dead by police.

Muhammad Haziq Mohd-Tarmizi was killed when a lone gunman opened fire indiscriminately on worshippers at the Masjid Al Noor Mosque on March 15.

Muhammad Haziq Mohd-Tarmizi (left) pictured with his father.

Haziq was praying at the mosque with his family.

The teen's father Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 42, was one of dozens injured in the attack and is being treated at Christchurch Hospital, Free Malaysia Today News said.

Two other Malaysians were injured in the shooting — Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar, 46, and Rahimi Ahmad, 39.

This brings the total number of Malaysians injured in the shootings to three, along with the one fatality.