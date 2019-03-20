New CCTV footage reveals the suspected Christchurch gunman wildly firing shots from his car at pedestrians during last Friday's terror attack.

The footage features the gunman's Subaru driving away from the Deans Ave mosque with the driver sounding the vehicle's horn at pedestrians before firing indiscriminately.

CNN released the CCTV video, which was filmed just 300 metres from the Masjid ad Noor Mosque on Deans Ave at 1.46pm on Friday.

The gunman was driving at speed away from the shootings at the Deans Ave mosque.

When a vehicle pulled in front of him, he fired three shotgun blasts at it through his windscreen.

He then turned left and shot out his passenger-side window.

The gunman's vehicle drives away again at speed, heading to the Linwood mosque.

The footage is taken from a hotel's camera.

The hotel owner told CNN that the footage had been handed to police.

Asked about the video, police said: "The investigation into the circumstances of the attack are ongoing and we are not in a position to comment on anything that may be evidential."