An 18-year-old accused of sharing a live-stream of the Christchurch mosque mass shooting has been refused bail.

The teen faces two charges: one of sharing the gunman's live-stream and a second for posting a photograph of one of the mosque's attacked with the message "target acquired" along with other chat messages "inciting extreme violence".

The 18-year-old appeared in Christchurch District Court today and was granted name suppression. However his request for bail was refused by Judge Stephen O'Driscoll.

Police have said the teen - who cannot yet be named - was not involved in the shootings on Friday.

Advertisement

The teenager was granted name suppression.

He is due back in court next month.

The charge relating to distributing an objectionable publication is dated March 15, the day of the mosque shootings, court documents show.

The second charge, of making an objectionable publication, alleges the offence took place between March 8 – 15.

The teen was initially charged with publishing insulting material with intent to excite hostility or ill will against a group of persons on the basis of race, ethnicity, or national origins. That charge was withdrawn today and replaced by the two new charges.



The maximum sentence for each of the charges against the 18-year-old is 14 years' jail.