The first victims of the Christchurch mosques terror attacks could be laid to rest as early as tonight.

Arrangements are underway to try and release 10 bodies today, the Herald understands.

There had been thoughts of having one national memorial burial later this week.

However, authorities are working to release some bodies this afternoon.

If that happens, they will be laid to rest after 5pm, sources have told the Herald. Islamic burial customs say the bodies must be laid to rest without delay.

Armed police officers walk past the graves being prepared at Memorial Park Cemetery. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday hoped that all shooting victims' bodies would be returned to families by today.

Preparations are ongoing at Memorial Park Cemetery in the eastern suburb of Linwood – around 1km from the scene of the Linwood Mosque shooting on Friday.

Graves are now being dug in the dedicated Muslim section of the Christchurch City Council-run cemetery.

"We are working closely with police and the Coroner to facilitate burials," a council spokesman said, adding that police are acting as the lead agency.

A large temporary fence surrounds the burial site.

Security is tight with private security contractors patrolling the perimeter. Armed police are also highly visible and combing the surrounding area. Sniffer dogs have also been used.

Muslim community elders have visited the site this morning, while florists vans have been coming and going all day.

A total of 50 victims have been confirmed dead after Friday's terror attack on two Christchurch mosques, with victims ranging in age from 2 to older than 60.

Accused mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant appeared at Christchurch District Court on Saturday morning.

Blessings were held at both Al Noor Mosque by Hagley Park and Linwood Mosque this morning, alongside local iwi.