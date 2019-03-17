US President Donald Trump, who as a candidate proposed a ban on all Muslims entering the US, has been criticised as being slow to condemn white supremacy and related violence.

DONALD TRUMP'S WHITE NATIONALISM REPORT CARD:

• Played down any threat posed by white nationalism after the gunman accused of the Christchurch mosque massacre praised him. The Australian white nationalist who hates immigrants mentions the US President in a reference in his manifesto.

• After a 2017 clash between white nationalists and anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one demonstrator dead, Trump said there were "very fine people on both sides" of the confrontation.

• Did not immediately reject the support of David Duke, a former KKK Grand Wizard, during his presidential campaign.

• In Florida, Cesar Sayoc, who had decorated his van with Trump propaganda, was accused of mailing explosives last northern autumn to Democratic Party officials and media members, many of whom had been criticised by the President. The President said Sayoc had been "insane" long before he became a Trump fan.

• Last month, a former Coast Guard official was accused of stockpiling weapons in a plot to kill media figures and liberal politicians as part of a plan to transform the US into a white ethno-state. It took more than a week for Trump to respond to the plot, which he deemed "a shame".

• On the campaign trail in 2016, Trump followed such statements as "I think Islam hates us" with an effort a week into his presidency to ban citizens of several Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. After court challenges, the Administration revised the policy.

- AP