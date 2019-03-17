As he was rushed into an ambulance, Mohsin Al-Harbi raised a finger to the sky, declaring his love for Allah.

Al-Harbi is the only victim of the Christchurch mosque shootings who survived the initial attack but later died in hospital. He was one of the 50 killed in the mosque shootings on Friday.

His wife Manal was so distressed as she frantically searched for him, she collapsed and had a heart attack. She is now in a critical condition in hospital.

Mohsin Al-Harbi is the only victim of the Christchurch mosque shootings who survived the initial attack but later died in hospital. Photo / supplied

The couple's son said the striking image of his injured father capturing the moment he lay on a stretcher, praising his god, had been shared widely on social media.

"Eight hours later he passed away," Feras Al-Harbi told Arab News.

"We accept his destiny and Allah's will. I'm grateful and thankful to Allah in all situations and circumstances."

At first Feras was told his father had been injured in the massacre.

Mohsin Al-Harbi, originally from Saudi, lived in New Zealand for 25 years and worked in water desalination.

Feras said his father was a good man - a devout Muslim who was also a part-time imam and sometimes gave the Friday sermon.

"My father lived a full life. It was a good life."

"The foreign ministry called me and informed me that I must come to the hospital to identify my brother-in-law's remains," Jordanian media reported Moshin's brother-in-law Bader Dukhan as saying.

"I then found out what happened with my sister (Manal). She's in a critical condition at the moment after her heart attack."

"Last January, I visited the mosque in southern New Zealand. It is considered one of the most important mosques there with the vast social activities it holds," he wrote on social media.

"One day, at 10 a.m. in the middle of the week, I found Uncle Mohsin with his sleeves rolled up and in sweatpants sweeping the mosque himself. He smiled and welcomed me warmly."

Never auto play The death toll has risen by one – 50 now confirmed dead… 34 in hospital 12 in critical condition – one of them four-year-old girl Alin Alsati. Bodies are now being returned to families.

