Black Power members have performed an emotional haka outside the Al Noor Mosque cordon in Christchurch this afternoon.

Surrounded by dozens of other mourners and facing the many flowers left near the mosque, the group of men performed the haka as the crowd stood in silence.

"We're just waiting for the 'big day' so we can come and support them," Black Power member Shane Turner said.

Black Power members performed the Haka near the cordon. Photo / Will Trafford

Thousands of people have gathered in multiple locations across the country to pay their respects and more than $5 million have been donated to the victims of the terror attack so far.

Advertisement

The death toll today rose to 50, with victims ranging in age from 2 to older than 60.

Some of the bodies have now been returned to their families.

A total of 34 injured people remain in Christchurch Hospital, with 12 of those in critical condition in intensive care.