Neighbours and associates of the accused mosque massacre killer have described him as a "buffed up" weirdo "ready to explode".

It has been revealed that just nine days before Brenton Tarrant allegedly carried out the Christchurch shootings, he had given up his rental house in Dunedin.

A woman who asked not to be named confirmed her boyfriend had turned up to view the 1940s wooden two-bedroom property, rented for $280 a week.

But he had turned away at the queue of 30 people outside Brenton Harrison Tarrant's neat home in the Dunedin suburb of Andersons Bay.

Advertisement

Several neighbours of Tarrant's, who said he gave "a friendly wave" as they passed in the street, said he had noticeably bulked up in recent months.

"He's a stocky little guy, but you could see he had got leaner," one male neighbour told news.com.au.

"He's been going to the gym a lot."

A Dunedin hotel manager, who knew Tarrant by sight, said he had seen the Australian-born man's muscles increase in size over the first two months of this year.

Justin also said he felt a "certain vibe" emanating from the 28-year-old.

The man charged in relation to the Christchurch massacre is lead into the dock for his appearance. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"I was wary of him," he said.

"I followed behind him a couple of times in the supermarket aisle and I felt something was not quite as it should be.

"He didn't do anything but I worried. I'm trained to look out for that sort of stuff and to me, he was 'off'."

On March 6, following a real estate advertisement which has since been taken down, an open home was held for Tarrant's apartment.

The property is divided into two flats. A small bedroom was described by one person who saw an image of it as "neat".

The gardens at the now empty property are well kept, and none of the neighbours remember Tarrant as anything but "a quiet, ordinary guy who kept to himself".

Tarrant lived in one half of a bungalow with a basic kitchen, set off Somerville Road up on a hill.

Tarrant's house, currently under armed police guard on a quiet Dunedin street, is directly by the corner of Every Street.

The street is infamous in New Zealand for the gunshot massacre of five members of the Bain family in 1994. The property was burnt down days after the murders.

David Bain, 22, was initially convicted of the murders, but later acquitted.