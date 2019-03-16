A hunting guide and former soldier says he raised concerns with police about the gun club where the alleged mosque terrorist practised shooting.

Pete Breidahl says he saw members of the Bruce Rifle Club with the confederate flag - a symbol of white nationalism - and talking with "strong feelings" about the right to carry arms, as well as complaining that New Zealand's relaxed stance on refugees would lead to terror attacks.

Pete Breidahl says he saw members of the Bruce Rifle Club with the confederate flag.

But the vice-president of the club rejected any links to white nationalism and said any investigation of its members would prove the allegations to be "unfounded".

Breidahl posted a video on Facebook today about the time he visited the Bruce Rifle Club, near Dunedin, for a shooting competition in late 2017.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who has been charged with murder following the terror attack which killed 49 people, was a member of the club.

The 28-year-old from Australia joined the club in early 2018, said vice-president Scott Williams, and practised shooting his AR-15 at the range.

"I think we're feeling bit stunned and shocked and a bit betrayed perhaps, that we've had this person in our club who has ended up doing these horrible things," Williams told the Otago Daily Times.

Breidahl claims to have met Tarrant - "he was not right" - but was so concerned about other members of the Bruce Rifle Club that he visited the local police Arms Officer.

Arms Officers conduct background checks, approve firearm storage, as well as safety training for gun owners and can revoke licenses.

Breidahl says he saw certain members of the Bruce Rifle Club with Confederate flags - a symbol associated with white supremacy - wearing camouflage clothing with military webbing and insignia, while talking about "zombie apocalypses" and "homicidal fantasies".

He was so "f***ing horrified" he visited the local Arms Officer.

"I told the cops they were nuts and shouldn't have guns," Breidahl said in the video.

The Bruce Rifle gun club.

The former New Zealand Defence Force soldier, who is now a hunting guide and shooting instructor, then re-posted a Facebook post of his visit to the club in November 2017.

"There were some guys here with pretty strong feelings about guns, and one in particular really had me very worried," wrote Breidahl.

"He was complaining about skateboarding kids at the uni saying if they can carry their boards, he should be allowed to carry a gun.

"It was like a 1980 NRA meeting at times…for at least half the club it will be home to their mum's basement and onto the internet for a night of heroic talk in gun forums."

In another comment, Breidahl said one of the members told him there would be terror attacks in New Zealand soon because the Government increased the annual quota of refugees.

"There was a lot of hate," Breidahl told the Herald.

He said raised concerns about specific people - not Tarrant - but claimed the local Arms Officer was off-hand in her response.

"She was like 'that's just so-and-so, he's harmless'."

In response to Breidahl, Williams told the Herald he "absolutely" rejected any suggestion the club fostered white nationalist rhetoric or ideology among its members.

"I don't know where this has come from. We certainly never heard from the police. [Breidahl] is known to us, he clearly has a chip on his shoulder, or a bone to pick with us. We don't know why," said Williams.

"I was there on the day [Breidahl] was and confederate flags? No.

"We'd welcome any police investigation into the club, and members, and I'm sure the allegations would prove unfounded."

A police spokeswoman said initial inquiries show no record of a "complaint" being made in regard to this matter however police would look into the claims.