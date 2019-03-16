More than $4.3 million has been raised to support victims of the mosque shootings.

As nearly two days pass since the devastating Christchurch mosque massacres broke the hearts of many, people from all over the world continue to rally in support of the bereaved families and survivors who escaped the horrific attacks.

An Official page created by the New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups has raised more than $2.8 million by 8.05am today.

"They deserve our help and support. All donations received to this page will be used to provide support and resources for people affected by the Christchurch shootings and their family members," they wrote on the page.

A US fundraising page Launch Good has gathered an additional $1,400,000.

"No amount of money will bring back their loved ones, but we do hope to lessen their burden in some way," they wrote on their page.

The page also shares the stories of "our martyrs" with a link to an Instagram page where victims have been added to "incredible muslims worldwide".

All donations are going towards helping the victims and community affected by the shooting.

A number of other crowd-funding pages are popping up, including one created by the Canterbury Muslim Community Trust that has raised over $43,000 and one created by Auckland charity Handshake People that has raised nearly $25,000 by 8.05am today.

A Givealittle page for Haji-Daoud Nabi, 71, hopes to help family return his body to Afghanistan.

Pages for each individual victim are also starting to appear, including one for 71-year-old Haji-Daoud Nabi who ran the Afghan association.

"My brother Omar Nabi has lost his father in the Christchurch terror attack, money raised will aid the family and to help him return his father's body back to Afghanistan," they wrote on the page.