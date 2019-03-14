The wife of a man shot and killed in South Auckland on Sunday has given birth to their baby girl.

Arthur (Afa) Brown, 26, was fatally shot outside a group of shops on Vine St in Māngere just before 1am.

But less than a week after his tragic passing, Atiliai Brown safely delivered the couple's newborn baby Adele Afa Brown, bringing the family a sense of joy during a time of heartache and grief.

Friends and family welcomed their miracle baby into the world, giving thanks for Adele's safe arrival.

"Thank you, heavenly father, for your promise that families can and will be together forever," a family member said.

The wife of a man shot and killed in South Auckland on Sunday has given birth to their baby girl. Adele (left) and Athur Brown (right). Photo / Facebook / Supplied

Tributes flowed in for the grieving mother and her family, praising her for her strength during a heartbreaking and highly emotional week.

"Congratulations hun (Atiliai), you have overcome the hardest part of your pregnancy despite the circumstances.

"And to go through the last few days preparing and waiting patiently for Adele Afa Brown to come into this world without your husband there to celebrate and enjoy the beginning of your lives as parent.

"As a mother, I can only imagine how hard it is for you right now, and nothing anyone can say or do will ease your pain, but we will mourn with you, cry with you, and share memories with you for as long as it takes until the pain and heartache slowly eases.

"My comfort right now is knowing that Afa is smiling, and watching down on you both forever. Princess Adele Afa Brown is truly her father's daughter."

"Princess Adele Afa Brown is truly her father's daughter," family said following her arrival into the world. Photo / Facebook

Others wanted to deliver a message to baby Adele, welcoming her into the world while apologising for her father not being here to see her grow up.

"Hello lil Afa, welcome to this ugly world. You will always be protected, princess," one family member wrote.

"So sad you won't meet daddy, but I'm sure you will hear a lot... to wifey be strong for your daughter there will be a lot of support."

Family say the 26-year-old was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was fatally shot.

At the scene of the incident on Monday, a friend said the couple were just starting "a new chapter".

Friends described Brown as a humble, funny and respectful man.

Arthur Brown's cousin, Geoff Brown, said newborn Adele was "holding a lot of people together" while they mourned a man described as "loving and generous" and "very caring and family oriented".

Brown said Arthur's death had hit the family hard and they were all finding strength in different ways.

"It is something you don't prepare for really," he said.

"It has hit us hard, all of us - we have family in Australia, America and Samoa - and this has affected not just us but our churches and our communities. Everyone is hurting."

Arthur Brown on his wedding day, with wife Atiliai Brown. Photo / Supplied

Brown said Arthur and Atiliai had married in recent months and he'd never seen his cousin so happy.

"He was really looking forward to what was ahead of him, being a father and having that responsibility," he said.

"He was only a day away from being in hospital with his wife preparing for the baby. It is really sad."

Brown said on the night of Arthur's death he went to meet a friend for a catch up.

"I truly believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It's not linked to gangs or anything that may have been going on in South Auckland recently," he said.

"Unfortunately it just happened to be Arthur and there just happened to be some young man with a pistol with no thought for what he was doing.

"Because of that he didn't come home."

Arthur and Atiliai Brown reveal the gender of their baby. Photo / Facebook

Brown said Arthur would be remembered as a caring person.

Arthur came from a large Samoan family, grew up in South Auckland, went to Otahuhu College and was a member of the Mormon Church.

"He was always willing to help other people before himself. You could call him anytime and he would show up," he said.

"We would call him 'Aiga', which means family, because he always put family first."

A family service will be held next Tuesday, followed by a burial on Wednesday.

Brown said the family were also in regular contact with police.

Yesterday Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua said police were still in the early days of their investigation.

"Our priority at this stage is piecing together all the circumstances leading up to this incident.

"There is a team of investigators working on this investigation and we are determined to find those responsible and hold them to account."

* Anyone who may have information about the incident or the identity of those involved to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.