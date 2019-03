There's a report of armed police on a street in Waiuku, south of Auckland.

Local resident Dorothy Smythe says police with rifles are at the top of a driveway on Victoria Ave, near the Colombo Rd end.

She says she and her husband tried to turn right from Stonehurst Ave but a police car was across the road, so they had to turn left.

A police media spokesperson says there's a police presence on the avenue but can't confirm whether it's the Armed Offenders Squad or not.