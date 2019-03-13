Police are calling for information after a stabbing at Otahuhu College last night.

An 18-year-old male was reportedly stabbed in the abdomen during a fight about 10pm.

He was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the alleged offender was described as a male in his late teens, about 178cm

tall, and of skinny build with a long afro.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, cream shorts, black sneakers and a cap.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who knows the identity of the offender is urged to contact the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321. "