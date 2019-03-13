A woman left in a "very critical'' condition following a Queenstown car crash appears to have been abandoned by others in the vehicle.

Sergeant Steve Watt said police believed two other people were in the black Honda Odyssey when it crashed on Gorge Road at 4am yesterday.

The crash, at the rear of the Gorge Road Retail Centre, was not discovered until 10.30am, when emergency services were called.

The 22-year-old woman was extracted from the car about 11.15am and was taken by ambulance to Lakes District Hospital.

Advertisement

She was later transferred to Dunedin Hospital, and remained in a "very critical condition'' this morning, Watt said.

He said the woman did not appear to have been the driver of the car, and police believed there were two other occupants at the time of the crash.

"We're making some inquiries into that.''