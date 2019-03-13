New information will be released tonight on TV show Police Ten 7 in relation to the mistaken identity slaying of David Kuka in his Tauranga home.

Kuka, 52, was home alone at the Wilrose Place address on February 11 last year.

He was found seriously injured at around 10.25pm and died at the scene shortly after emergency services arrived.

Kuka was shot execution-style in what police believe was a premeditated and cowardly attack, Detective Sergeant Paul Barron, Tauranga CIB said.

Early indications to police were that his murder was a case of mistaken identity.

"We believe his murder is most likely connected to the death of Mongrel Mob Notorious life member Lance Waite who was shot at the same location five weeks prior to Mr Kuka's death and later died from his injuries.

"Police are aware that Mr Kuka was previously gang affiliated but that was many years ago," Barron said.

Kuka was a devout Christian and mainly kept to himself.

He was a family man and looked out for his whanāu and friends.

He was also a talented carver and craftsman and examples of his work are displayed in Tauranga.

Police are interested in this silver vehicle seen near the scene at the relevant time.

Police had previously sought information about a silver sedan that was seen in the Greerton area and seen coming and going from Welcome Bay on the night of February 11.

Anyone with information about this vehicle was still encouraged to contact Police.

Barron said police now needed the public's help in identifying a new piece of information in relation to Kuka's death.

The new information in relation to Kuka's death would also be shared on the Police Ten 7 and Bay of Plenty Police District Facebook pages once the programme had screened.

"We believe that the community can help us get answers for Mr Kuka's family.

"Someone will know something and can help us bring his family some sense of closure in solving this crime."

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Barron on 07 577 4384 or call the Police Ten 7 Information line on 0800 107 4636.