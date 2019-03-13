Aucklanders are being told to be alert to possible measles symptoms with two cases identified in the region this month.

This comes as Canterbury struggles to contain an outbreak which has already seen at least 25 people infected by the highly contagious and dangerous disease.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr William Rainger said the organisation had been notified of a young adult and an infant who both had measles and could have spread them to others they came into contact with.

The adult was at the Matakana market on the morning of Sunday March 3 and at an event at the Life Central Church in Normanby Rd on the evening of March 6.

People at the Wesley market on the morning of Friday March 8 may have also been exposed to the disease because the infant was at the International Women's Day event there.

Rainger said anyone who was in any of those locations at the time should be aware that they may have been in contact with the airborne virus and needed to watch for symptoms - a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes, followed by a rash starting around the head and spreading to the body.

The public health service was tracing all household, work and social contacts of the two cases to check immunity, discuss quarantine and monitor the appearance of any symptoms, he said.

The two cases were not considered to be linked to any cases in the Canterbury outbreak. Auckland had its first case of measles this year 10 days ago.

"Our practice of communicating with all contacts, quarantining those who are not immune and checking for symptoms daily reduces the risk of transmission in the community at large," Rainger said.

If you felt unwell and suspected it might measles, you should call your medical practice first and warn them so you do not expose other patients to the illness, he said.

"Measles is one of the most contagious airborne diseases and is infectious before the rash appears. It is very easily transmitted from one person to another, possibly by being the same space where an infected person has been."

Many young people in the region were not fully immunised, and people born after 1969 and before 1992 would have received only one MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine. Those people were entitled to the second MMR dose free of charge, although a practice nurse fee may apply. You can be immunised at any time if you have missed your two vaccinations.

While children are immunised at 15 months and four years with the MMR vaccine, the Ministry of Health recommended that infants aged 6-15 months travelling to countries where there was a current measles outbreak be given the MMR vaccine before they travelled.

What do I do if I haven't been immunised against measles?

Is measles a current concern?

Yes. There are currently measles outbreaks all over the world, including here in New Zealand. There has been one case in Auckland and there are currently a number of cases in Canterbury.

How serious is measles?

Measles is a serious illness. One in 10 people with measles need hospital treatment and the most serious cases can result in deafness or swelling of the brain.

I'm about to travel to a country that has a measles outbreak. What should I do?

The Ministry of Health is advising anyone travelling overseas to be up to date with their MMR vaccinations. In addition, the Ministry recommends that infants aged 6-15 months travelling to countries where there is a current measles outbreak be given MMR vaccine before they travel. This is an additional vaccination for those infants – they will still need their usual MMR vaccinations at 15 months and four years old.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes, followed by a rash starting behind the ears and spreading to the body a few days later.

How can I protect myself and my family against measles?

The best way to prevent measles is to be immunised on time, with two free MMR vaccinations for all children at 15 months and four years. Two doses of MMR vaccine are at least 97 per cent effective in preventing measles.

What does MMR stand for?

MMR stands for measles, mumps and rubella, as the MMR vaccine provides protection against all three of these illnesses.

What do I do if I've only had one of the two MMR vaccine doses?

If you've only had one dose, you are entitled to a second one free of charge. Practice nurse fees may apply.

I don't know whether I've been immunised or not. What should I do?

If you are not sure how many doses you have had, talk to your doctor as the information may be in your medical records. You may also have your own health records e.g. your Plunket or Well Child/Tamariki Ora book. If it's unclear whether you are immune, or whether you've had two doses, vaccination is recommended. Check with your GP first as in some instances, such as pregnancy, you should not be immunised.

If I've been in contact with someone with measles, how long will it be before I know if I've caught it?

It usually takes 10 to 14 days for someone who has caught measles to start showing symptoms.

Are there sufficient supplies of MMR vaccine?

Auckland Regional Public Health Service isn't aware of any vaccine supply concerns for the Auckland region.

Where can I seek advice or find out more about measles?

For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or see the Ministry of Health's measles page.