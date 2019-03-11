Police investigating the murder of Denver Chance have found his vehicle.

Chance's red Nissan Skyline was found hidden at the Kingseat property where his body was found on Sunday, police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie today said his car was found yesterday hidden at the same address in Kingseat where a body was found.

Denver Chance's red Skyline has been found. Photo / supplied

Formal identification had not been carried out yet so police could not confirm it was Chance's body.

Police would continue to carry out enquiries into his death and were are unable to rule out the possibility of further charges being laid as part of the investigation.

Police discovered the body of a man they believe to be Denver Chance on Sunday afternoon. Photo / supplied

On Sunday night a man was arrested and charged with murder.

Denver Chance's alleged killer has been remanded in custody until his next appearance in Auckland's High Court on March 27.

The 41-year-old Kingseat man was arrested shortly after 7pm in Mount Eden on Sunday afternoon and was granted interim name suppression.

A number of his supporters were in Papakura District Court yesterday morning when the accused appeared before Community Magistrate Lauolefale Lemalu.

She said the accused's first appearance should have been before a judge as she only had the jurisdiction to remand him in custody.

Meanwhile, the Kingseat community is reeling following the news Chance's body is believed to have been discovered in their area.

Family and friends of Denver Chance are taking to social media to remember the man with "an incredible spirit".

After two weeks of searching and public appeals for information on his whereabouts, Chance's family have thanked everyone for their support.

"It's been amazing. We are devastated with the outcome," they wrote on the Help find Denver Facebook page.

"Family and friends will now regroup and thank you for the privacy at this difficult time."

Kingseat dairy owner Lovejit Kaur told the Herald it was alarming to learn it had occurred so close to her business.

"It feels so scary to think it has happened in our area," she said.

"We know a lot of people who live here, it is strange to think we may have served the person."

"Ever since we learned [Chance's] phone had been used in the area, we just hoped it wouldn't turn out like this."