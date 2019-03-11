A Māori woman is accusing a Pākehā man of calling her a "black piece of shit" in an ugly tirade of verbal abuse following a road incident.

The man has denied making the racist comments during a heated roadside argument - and says it was the woman who started the abuse by calling him "white shit".

The video posted to social media shows the woman describing what happened to her yesterday morning in the Bombay hills south of Auckland.

"He tried to cut me off, and then he gets out and he starts abusing me.

"First thing he said to me was 'You black piece of f***ing shit'.

"Then I said to him, 'What is your problem?' He said, 'Go and f*** off, you black piece of shit. You stupid woman bitch'.

"I am posting this video whānau because racism is real ... I am cool with being called black, because, yep, I am coloured. But I am proud to be coloured. But you do not whakaiti [belittle] my tūpuna mana."

The man told the Herald he did not call her "a black piece of shit".

"I said nothing racist. It was a simple case of road rage and taken out of context."

He said the woman had pulled out in front of him on the road, he had swerved to avoid her and an accident.

"She then blasted the horn, stopped her car right in the middle of traffic and started abusing me, calling me 'white shit', and saying, 'You are all the same'.

"Her comments were designed to promote a racial argument."

He said he managed to drive away and continued on to his work site some 7km away.

She followed him, and filmed him as he was coming out to his ute to grab some tools.

"Haven't you got a job?" the man can be heard saying in the video.

"Piece of shit. Low life scum you are. Absolute dopey bitch."

In the video the woman can be heard keeping her calm throughout the man's tirade.

"Whānau have a good day, as for this poor matua I feel for him, because he has got something wrong with him," she said to the camera.

The man also said: "A piece of shit is a piece of shit, isn't it? Why don't you f*** off."

The woman could be heard calmly reminding him a little about the country's history, and good manners.

"You know what brother you need to karakia, you need to remember you are on our whenua and you do not treat me like that."

The man told the woman to "get a job" and go join the "dole queue".

"Oh look now he is using the dole card on me," the woman said.

"Buddy, I am an educated Māori wāhine ... I am not lazy, I am actually an education assessor."

The man told the Herald he had "lost my temper".

"She was videoing everything I did. Her actions were designed to cause trouble. At that point I did lose my temper, nothing racist from me at all though."

He would not comment when asked if telling a Māori woman to join the "dole queue" was racist.

The video has been met with outrage on social media, being viewed more than 300,000 times and with more than 5000 comments.

The man said he had received dozens of threatening phone calls and messages.

He had laid a police complaint against the woman over her driving and for harassment.

The woman has been approached for comment.