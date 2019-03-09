A man was fatally shot in Mangere last night.

Police have now launched a homicide investigation.



Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua said police and ambulance were called to an incident on Vine Street just before 1am.

While the exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed, it appears the victim suffered a gunshot wound.



Police have cordoned off a large area around the shops on Vine Street as part of the scene examination and advise the public to avoid the area if at all possible.



"We are trying to piece together the circumstances of what unfolded, which has ultimately led to the death of this man," said Vaaelua.



"We are appealing to anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321."

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.