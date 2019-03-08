Police are continuing to appeal to members of the public for sightings of 22-year-old Rahul-Nathu Dahya.

Levin Police are searching for Dahya, who was last seen on Monday.

He left Te Horo Beach on Monday morning in a white Toyota Hiace van, license plate number LHH571.

Police believe he may have then travelled to Mangaweka.

He was wearing dark jeans, a maroon top and a black cap.

Concerns remain for his welfare and police urge members of the public with information to contact them on 06 364 7366 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 190305/7190.