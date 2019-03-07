Buildings were evacuated in central Nelson afer a bomb scare at a Work and Income office.

Cordons have now been lifted after emergency services were called to reports of a suspicious package outside the Ministry of Social Development building in Bridge St.

Nearby buildings were evacuated and cordons were in place, but these were lifted just before 2pm.

Nelson police said they were called after a suspicious item was located at an entrance.

"The area was cordoned off and it was established that the item posed no threat and subsequently removed," a police Facebook post said.

The item of concern was found to be stereo equipment.