

Thirty RCR Energy workers in the company's Dannevirke workshop have been made redundant, a week after getting an email from their boss telling them the business was in safe hands.

According to an anonymous RCR employee, they were told in an email from the company's head office in Auckland on February 27 that the company was in a secure position.

"I'm delighted to update you that the final update is that all of the business has been sold as a going concern. This is great news for our people and I'm very happy to have this result to share," the email read.

Then on Tuesday, only six days after the original email, workers were told that a buyer couldn't be found for the Dannevirke site and the company would be selling off the building and making all workers redundant.

Sue Berry, chairwoman of the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce, said she was "gobsmacked" by the news.

"I'm just devastated," Berry said.

"I thought when they laid off 18 workers late last year that everything would be fine. This is a bolt from the blue."

The New Zealand divisions of RCR have been a little in the dark about their futures ever since Australian parent company RCR Tomlinson went into voluntary administration late last year.

E tū union organiser Laurel Reid says the way the RCR had handled the eventual closure in Dannevirke was extremely poor.

"It is pretty appalling really to just string these people along like that," Reid said.

"Our members are all very upset and angry and I won't be surprised if some get jobs before then and just walk out because most of them have bills to pay and families to provide for."

Reid said the workers all received emails about a buyer having bought the business and that the paper work would be finalised on Friday.

Having it then pulled away with the later announcement had lulled these workers into a false sense of security, she said.

"Someone up the top has really stuffed up and given these guys false hope," Reid said.

"Most of these guys would have thought their jobs were safe and looked to the future only to have it all pulled from under them."

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis said the RCR staff are very skilled and with engineering a big employer in Tararua, she's hopeful work can be found for them, as it was for those laid off in December last year.

But Reid says many of the workers were Dannevirke locals and will have to leave the town for work.

"Some of these guys are apprentices and almost done, now they don't know what will happen to them," Reid said.

"If they want good paying jobs like they had they are going to have to leave cause they won't find it in Dannevirke."

RCR has yet to respond to questions from Hawke's Bay Today.

The doors of the Dannevirke workshop are due to close April 2, with one major project yet to be completed by its employees.