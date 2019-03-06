A toddler is in serious condition in Waikato Hospital after being struck by a car in a Hamilton driveway.

Police were called to the incident at a residential property in Hamilton East earlier today.

The one-year-old child was struck by a car on the driveway of the property, police said.

The child suffered serious injuries and was taken to Waikato Hospital.

Advertisement

Police remain at the scene and an investigation has begun into what happened.

Police are offering support to the family involved.