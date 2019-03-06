A TVNZ worker was told to resign or be sacked after exposing his penis at an office Christmas party.

The state broadcaster confirmed today the man was immediately stood down from his duties after the incident and an internal investigation was conducted.

The company acted before anyone made a formal complaint, calling the incident "completely out of line," Stuff reported.

"We immediately stood the individual down from work while we investigated," a TVNZ spokesperson said.

"We determined there was a breach of our code of conduct and we acted – that person's gone from TVNZ as a result. From start to finish, this matter was addressed within two weeks."

The man involved was not an on-air personality or a member of the broadcast company's management team.

The incident comes after a former TVNZ employee spoke out earlier this week and alleged she was sexually assaulted by a drunken senior manager.

Andi Brotherston, a spokeswoman for the broadcaster until her departure in 2011, shared an incident from 2010 in which the senior manager organised a lunch before cancelling all the attendees except for her.

"He started sculling Peronis and kept telling me to keep up with him ... all the while asking me why I never wore low cut or tight tops," she said.

"I went to the loo, he followed me in, pinned me against the wall and started trying to grope/kiss me and said he'd booked a motel room across the road. Thankfully I was able to shake him off. I ran out of the restaurant, down Parnell Rise and into a taxi."

She then decided to make a complaint to a member of TVNZ's HR department - a woman - but was shocked at the response.

Brotherston said the HR person laughed at her and said no one would believe her.

"I got up and walked out," she said.

"I tweeted that because this still happens every day."

She said she was disappointed that it wasn't taken seriously.

In response, a TVNZ spokeswoman said the company was "saddened" to hear about the "completely unacceptable harassment behaviour at TVNZ back in 2010".

"It takes courage to step forward and openly talk about experiences like this and we respect Andi for doing so. She has the right to be heard, and we have a responsibility to listen and reflect on what she has to tell us about her time at TVNZ.

"This is a matter we take very seriously. We have zero tolerance for any form of harassment in our workplace and we're committed to providing a working environment that is inclusive and respectful."

The spokeswoman said the manager no longer worked at TVNZ.

TVNZ chief executive officer Kevin Kenrick also made a public statement inviting others to come forward.

He said the company wanted to hear from anyone who had experienced similar incidents.

"We think that there is an opportunity to learn from that and where appropriate to apologise for behaviour that was unacceptable," he said.

The spokesperson said since Kenrick made his plea for further information, TVNZ had heard from two more people, both of whom had shared "disturbing stories of their personal experiences working at TVNZ in the late 1990s".

A second former staffer who was employed in TVNZ's production unit in the 1990s and early 2000s also came forward to Stuff.

She said she was the subject of an extended campaign of harassment from a senior manager, which included unwanted sexualised touching.

He would play with her hair, come up behind her and put his hands on her waist, and often touch her lower back "in a place where only a lover would touch you", Stuff reported.

She described the behaviour as "cunning", and said it happened in the office, and in front of other workers.

She told Stuff she had seen the same manager touch "at least three other women" in similar ways.

She complained to TVNZ human resources and was supported by other women who had seen the behaviour, but was asked whether "it was really that bad" and whether she was sure she wanted to make an official complaint, Stuff reported.

She later heard the man had completed a course and had apologised to another young staffer.

The attitude of some senior staff members at the time was that young women working at TVNZ were "there for the taking", she said.