A crash involving several vehicles on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway that was blocking a lane is causing delays.
Now, three crashes have been reported across the transport network spelling trouble for South Auckland and citybound commuters.
The motorway crash, reported at 6.40am, was blocking the right northbound lane just before the Portage Rd overbridge.
By 7am both lanes were re-opened, but NZTA warned northbound traffic was congested from State Highway 1 in Manukau to Portage Rd.
Delays were also being reported for southbound traffic on the Northwestern Motorway following a crash at the Royal Rd on-ramp.
The crash has been cleared by 7.35am.
In Manukau, a crash on Redoubt Rd was blocking lanes in both directions at the intersection of Diorella Dr, just east of the SH1 interchange.
"Redoubt Rd is likely to be blocked for some time. Please use an alternative route this morning," Auckland Transport said.
NORTHERN MOTORWAY
Citybound: Heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd
Northbound: Free flowing.
SOUTHERN MOTORWAY
Citybound: Heavy through Papakura, again between Manukau and Greenlane
Southbound: Free flowing.
NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY
Citybound: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd, again through Rosebank Rd to St Lukes.
Westbound: Free flowing.
Waterview Tunnel Southbound: Free flowing.
SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY
Southbound: Heavy between Dominion Rd and Hillsborough Rd again between Mangere Bridge and Portage Rd overbridge
Northbound: Slow between The Southern Link and Portage Rd due to earlier crash cleared of lanes.
Waterview Tunnel Northbound: Free flowing.