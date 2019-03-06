A crash involving several vehicles on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway that was blocking a lane is causing delays.

Now, three crashes have been reported across the transport network spelling trouble for South Auckland and citybound commuters.

The motorway crash, reported at 6.40am, was blocking the right northbound lane just before the Portage Rd overbridge.

FINAL UPDATE 8:00AM#AklTraffic remains heavy northbound from #SH1 in Manukau to Portage Rd. Allow extra time this morning. ^TP

— NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 6, 2019

By 7am both lanes were re-opened, but NZTA warned northbound traffic was congested from State Highway 1 in Manukau to Portage Rd.

Delays were also being reported for southbound traffic on the Northwestern Motorway following a crash at the Royal Rd on-ramp.

The crash has been cleared by 7.35am.

In Manukau, a crash on Redoubt Rd was blocking lanes in both directions at the intersection of Diorella Dr, just east of the SH1 interchange.

"Redoubt Rd is likely to be blocked for some time. Please use an alternative route this morning," Auckland Transport said.

NORTHERN MOTORWAY

Citybound: Heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd

Northbound: Free flowing.

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY

Citybound: Heavy through Papakura, again between Manukau and Greenlane

Southbound: Free flowing.

NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY

Citybound: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd, again through Rosebank Rd to St Lukes.

Westbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Southbound: Free flowing.

SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY

Southbound: Heavy between Dominion Rd and Hillsborough Rd again between Mangere Bridge and Portage Rd overbridge

Northbound: Slow between The Southern Link and Portage Rd due to earlier crash cleared of lanes.

Waterview Tunnel Northbound: Free flowing.