Auckland advocates for electric scooter use rejoice, the council understands controversial company Lime is hitting the streets again.

Two weeks have almost passed since Auckland Council gave the order for LIme e-scooters to be pulled from operation in the city following a range of safety concerns.

Auckland Council media adviser Anna Kellett told the Herald the council understands the e-scooters would be back on Auckland streets tomorrow.

However, the council is not able to say they will be with complete certainty, she said.

Advertisement

The decision to remove them from Auckland ruffled feathers throughout the city, with many users disappointed by the decision.

The scooters were pulled off the streets in Auckland and Dunedin, although Auckland Council said it would rescind its ban if Lime met certain criteria.

Lime is set to return. Photo / Michael Craig

After the brakes were put on Lime, users were alerted to a plea which encouraged them to send an automatic email to the council with the subject line "I support Lime in Auckland".

"You might have been aware that Lime is currently only on a trial in Auckland," the message read.

"We want to be around for the long run helping you get from A to B in a simple, affordable and fun way.

"We'd appreciate if you could take a moment to share your support for Lime with Auckland's mayor and councillors."

Councillor Richard Hills has backed the company and uses its scooters.

But he tweeted that he'd received 1600 emails from its app and couldn't reply to any of them because they came from a single email address.

"This won't get other councillors onside. Suspension is due to your defect not Lime opposition," he said.

Lime scooters in storage and getting repaired in the Lime warehouse in Kingsland last month. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Hundreds of dollars were also lost by those who collect Lime e-scooters from city streets, as a result of the temporary safety recall.

Each night, independent contractors called juicers rush around the city with trailers and vehicles to collect the scooters for a fee and recharge them before they are put back into service the next day.

Juicers are paid for each scooter they collect, usually $5-$7.

Harvesting, as Lime calls it, the scooters can be highly competitive as juicers vie to collect the scooters.

Dunedin Nick Borich uses his ute to collect up to 20 scooters a night, making on average about $140.

He estimated he had missed out nearly $1000 during the voluntary recall

"From a juicing perspective, this disruption has been really inconvenient."

As soon as the scooters were back on the streets, he would be back out collecting them.

"Ready and waiting, I'd say every juicer will be, too. It'll be hectic."