A 75-year-old man accused of murdering a 70-year-old woman at a Kāpiti retirement village has appeared in court.

The man, who has interim name suppression, had his first appearance in the Porirua District Court this morning. He is charged with murdering Edith Roderique.

He entered the courtroom in a tear-resistant gown and sat in the dock during his hearing.

He is accused of killing Roderique between March 4 and 5.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Police find body after 'serious incident' at Kāpiti retirement village

Police were called to a unit at Coastal Villas retirement village yesterday morning and found Roderique dead.

A spokeswoman for the village confirmed there had been a "serious incident" and that police were investigating.

Forensics investigators were seen going into the property at 72 Westgate Drive in boiler suits.

The man did not enter any plea today and was remanded in custody by Judge James Johnston to appear in the High Court at Wellington later this month.

Judge Johnston ordered a mental health report, which would address issues of fitness to stand trial.

Media applications to take photos of the man were opposed by both defence counsel and police.

The judge said it was "too premature" to grant photo applications at this stage.