Emergency services that rushed to reports of an explosion in Welcome Bay have been greeted with a small brazier fire.

Firefighters and police were alerted to reports of a loud explosion and smoke that could be seen in Panorama Drive.

A reporter at the scene said police and firefighters were there but officers said told her there was no sign of an explosion and the initial report "ended up being a small brazier fire".

A police media spokeswoman said they had been alerted to the incident about 6.45pm.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency NZ communications spokesman earlier confirmed they were responding but declined to comment further until they were able to establish the nature of the emergency.

He has now said the call was a "false alarm".