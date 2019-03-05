The mother of missing man Denver Chance has issued an emotional statement saying his disappearance has been "a total emotional rollercoaster" but the family were not giving up hope.

The 43-year-old was last seen leaving his Mairangi Bay flat at 3.30pm Sunday February 24 and motorway CCTV footage snapped his red Nissan Skyline travelling on the Southern motorway near Drury just after 4pm.

Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said his phone data indicated that he may have been in the Irwin Rd, Karaka, area just between 11pm and 12am on Sunday, February 24.

"There have been many sleepless nights, and this past week has been hideous," Paula McGregor, Chance's mother said.

She said it was not like Chance to not be in touch with family and friends.

"He is so loved, obviously by us, his family, but also by his many friends.

"He might look like a big tough guy, but he is an absolute softie, a gentle giant," she said.

McGregor explained her son is an animal lover, who really likes to travel, is into fitness and has a wicked sense of humour.

"He likes to play the clown and he adores his sister Ginny, who has travelled from the United States to help in the search for him," she said.

Paula McGregor said her son, Denver Chance, might look tough, but was really a big softie. Photo / Supplied

She said the family had been overwhelmed by the number of his friends and people who have offered to help find him.

"People have been searching in bushes by the road in South Auckland, Waikato and Coromandel, checking the back of their properties and some people have even been searching in helicopters for his car.

"We are doing everything to find our Denver," she said.

"We ask that anyone who has any information, no matter how small they think it is, that could help us find him to contact police immediately."

Police are also appealing for sightings of Denver Chance's car. Photo / Supplied

Phones and bank cards belonging to Chance have not been used since last Sunday. Immigration has also confirmed he had not left the country.

The Police Eagle helicopter has been searching the Drury and wider South Auckland area for his car, which they believe will be crucial to finding him.

Ground searches have also been carried out in Bombay and Karaka near the cell-phone tower that picked up his last cell-phone activity.

Police want to hear from anyone with a dash camera who was travelling on the Southern Motorway or was travelling around Karaka on the evening of February 24.