Wellington District Police are looking for a couple in relation to the theft of $69,000 worth of jewellery stolen from The Warehouse in Lyall Bay.

Police shared CCTV photos on Facebook showing the couple at The Warehouse store in Lyall Bay, Wellington.

The theft happened around 10pm on March 2 and it was all done in one trip.

In one of the photos, the woman is pushing a shopping trolley. The others show them entering the store.

Authorities are asking for help identifying the people in the images in relation to the $69,000 worth of jewellery that has gone missing from The Warehouse.

*********Wanted to ID*********** Wellington Police want to identify the male and female in these CCTV photos, and speak... Posted by Wellington District Police on Monday, 4 March 2019

Facebook users commenting on the post say they didn't even realise The Warehouse had that much jewellery in one store.

Anyone with information regarding these people is asked to call Wellington Police on 04 381 2000 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting file number 190303/8720.