Kiwi fans of British band Prodigy are waking to the shock news of the death of the group's frontman Keith Flint.

The Prodigy were in New Zealand just last month to play, what is now, their last ever gig as a full band after Flint took his own life in his home on the outskirts of London overnight.

The band posted on their website that Flint had taken his own life and asked for privacy.

The news has sent shockwaves around the country with fans, many of whom got to see Flint on stage at Vector Arena last month.

Carl Bergerson went to the February 5 Auckland gig on a whim after not hearing the band's music in about 15 years.

"It was the best night of my life, I became a huge fan instantly," he said today.

"Changed my computer wallpaper to Keith Flint and even booked tickets to see them again in May in New York. I didn't particularly want to see New York again but the costs and flights would have been worth it to experience another night like that.

"I was also at Eminem in Wellington and found it very average in comparison. It was nothing compared to the Prodigy live. We all experienced something special that night in Auckland and you have to wonder if Keith gave it his all because he knew it would be his last show. This is completely devastating."

Another man, Sean, said he used to work the band "in the early days" and also went to their recent Auckland show.

"[Keith] and I were friends I chatted at length with Keith after the show. Totally devastated [sic]."

James Scott said he was left feeling "numb" after waking to the news of Flint's death.

"I was at the Auckland show with very old school mates reliving our youth. The show was incredible. One of the very best if not the best gig I have seen live."

Many Kiwis have also posted of his death on social media.

"Well this is just horrible news. Sadly, that will mean last month's Auckland show was their final ever gig. Just tragic," one wrote.

"A rather unexpected headline to wake up to this morning. Totally gutted, these guys have been killing it on the live concert circuit. I was lucky enough to see their most recent concert in Auckland last month (now Keith's last) it was awesome and brought back great memories of seeing them in the UK in the 90's!" one man wrote.

Another said, "Only just saw them in Auckland last month. First tape I ever purchased for myself was The Prodigy Fat of the Land, devastated. So grateful to have seen them twice all together."

Kiwi's are in shock after learning of Keith Flint's death overnight. Photo / File

However, some weren't so lucky.

"Wow...they were in Auckland just a few weeks ago and I never went thinking 'I'll catch them next time'. Still one of the best live acts I've seen. Sad news, so young," while another also had regret, "Now I really wish I had seen them in Auckland. Hard to believe. RIP Keith."

It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019

The band were looking forward to their upcoming tour of South and North America.

After the New Zealand concert, they wrote online: 'Auckland NZ you rocked , The roof was blown the f*** off!, big respect to everybody that came out, see u next time .. Colombia u are next!'

