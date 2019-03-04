A Facebook page dedicated to finding missing North Shore resident Denver Chance has made an appeal for dash cam footage on State Highway 1.

Chance was reported missing on Sunday, February 24, after he was last seen around 3.30pm at the property where he rented a room in Mairangi Bay.

Earlier today, police said they had concerns about his safety and released a picture of his car heading south on the Southern Motorway near Drury.

Meanwhile, an appeal was lodged on the "Help find Denver" Facebook page for dash cam footage from anyone driving on SH1 after 3.30pm.

"We urge anyone travelling on SH1, Sunday 24th Feb, south or north bound (any time between 3.30pm and midnight)," the post reads.

"Can you please review your dash cam footage for coverage of Denver's 2008 Nissan Skyline Reg: LGH476 and advise police on 0800 DENVER, or comment/message on this page so we can inform the police."

The post finishes with the page asking members of the public to share it with regular road users such as truck drivers and sales representatives.

Auckland-based Chance was a "busy entrepreneur with quite a few businesses" and had been described to police as being "extremely positive, happy and upbeat".

He was always happy and into his health and fitness.

His mother and two sisters, said to be living in the United States and Australia and working with police to find him, are "extremely concerned and becoming more and more distressed by the day".

Chance's family said his disappearance was out-of-character and police do not know where he was heading. The last sighting was captured on a CCTV camera on the motorway at 4.17pm.

"From what we know of Denver it is very out of character for him to disappear and have no contact with his friends or family," Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said this afternoon.

Police say he is 178cm, has dark brown hair and a tattoo which runs up his arm to his shoulder. He wears an Oakley watch and was last seen in shorts and a singlet.

Police urge anyone with information to contact North Shore police on 09 477 5000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.