The mother-of-two tragically killed in a crash near Awakino made a "split-second manoeuvre" that saved her two young children and her younger sister.

Darrelee Tuhoro, 27, was killed as she travelled from Hamilton to her parents home in New Plymouth.

She was 40 minutes away when the crash happened on State Highway 3 at Mahoenui on February 20.

Her sister-in-law Ngahuia Sweeney has set-up a Givealittle page to support Darrelee's partner and their two children.

On the page, Sweeney said Tuhoro's baby sister Ambah and her two children Zealan, 2, and Ngahuia, 7 months, were still alive because of their mother's heroic actions.

"... because of a split second manoeuvre made by Daz in her last moments, we are grateful that we did not lose four previous souls."

The family was still hurting and would never fully recover from this loss," the page said.

Tuhoro was a passionate achiever and had received sporting accolades in her younger years before studying at South Seas Film & Television school in Auckland. She was also about to start a diploma in Te Reo Maori.

She was also a fantastic mother to her children and had "worked hard at providing the best for her babies".

"She leaves behind a family who is hurting and will never fully recover from this loss. She leaves behind a partner who through thick and think always found solace in each others arms. She leaves behind a 2-year-old and 7-month-old who will never get to feel the warm embrace of their mummy ever again."

Darrelee's partner Ben had now become a "stay-at-home dad" and his sister was trying to raise money to help her brother and his children through the most difficult time.

"Help to provide for the upbringing of the these beautiful babies, to make this time of transition without their mum that little bit easier," the page said.

Last week Johnathan Daniel Coombe, of Waharoa, appeared in court charge with her death. He also faced two charges of careless driving causing injury to Zealan Sweeney and Ambah Tuhoro.

The 47-year-old was remanded on bail and is due to reappear on March 14.