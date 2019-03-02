Emergency services have been called to a serious crash between a car and a motorbike near Rotorua.

One person is in a critical condition and another in a serious condition.

Diversions were in place and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Traffic on State Highway 30 has come to a stop. Photo / Ben Fraser

A police media spokeswoman said they were called at 10.40am to the crash on State Highway 30, between Te Puea Rd and Lake Rotokawau Rd, near Hell's Gate at the top of the passing lanes.

Advertisement

A reporter at the scene said both lanes were now closed and traffic had come a stop.

He said there are two fire engines, two ambulances and police cars at the scene.

More to come.