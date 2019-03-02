A Brisbane man is on his way home after being extradited from New Zealand to face multiple charges over an alleged $12 million global investment fraud.

AAP reported the Australian and an accomplice are alleged to have stolen the millions from 21 victims in Australia, the United Kingdom, the US and Europe between 2007 and 2016.

The 54-year-old is facing 25 charges of fraud and was due to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

He ran a property investment scheme based on short-term bridging loans under several companies, AAP reported.

Some of the companies were allegedly based in New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The man told victims developers would pay high interest for funds borrowed over a short period until the banks funded the developers' projects, AAP reported.

But police believed the investment didn't exist.

The man's alleged accomplice was a woman aged 72 and she appeared in court last week on nine counts of fraud.

Australian police said the charges followed a year-long investigation, and that there could be more victims.

