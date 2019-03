Firefighters are working to free a young boy from a mechanical lift on a rural property in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Colin Underdown confirmed a crew was at the property on Maniatutu Rd, in Pongakawa.

A boy was stuck in a mechanical lift, he said, where he had sustained injuries.

"We're still there, waiting for an ambulance," he said.

It appeared the boy had injured his arm.

Underdown said it wasn't clear how the boy came to be stuck.

The boy was stuck in a mechanical lift on a rural property in the Western Bay of Plenty. Image / File

More to come.