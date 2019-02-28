The walk along Cape Kidnappers from Clifton Beach could be closed permanently, but not without a potentially fierce community debate.

The beach has been closed since a rockfall on January 23 seriously injured two Korean tourists.

Since then there have been two more significant rockfalls, one on February 2 and one on February 7.

Clifton Beach has been closed for over a month due to a large slip which injured two tourists. Photo / File

Hastings District Council will on March 5 hear an interim geologist's report that has found if the beach was reopened at this time, there would be a risk of more people being hurt.

Advertisement

Council officers are recommending the beach remains closed until a risk assessment can be undertaken.

The closure would likely be a temporary measure, but permanent closure is broached in the paper to council.

"Permanent restrict of access to the Clifton beach and Cape Kidnappers is likely to be of significance to the community," council officers say.

"Therefore any decision that involved ongoing restriction of access would require the opportunity for appropriate consultation before a decision is made."

The Cape Kidnappers beach walk is one of DOC's Great Day Walks.

MORE TO COME