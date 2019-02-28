Wellington police are urgently seeking a woman and a 4-year-old boy.

Belinda Bartle was last seen in the Beach St area of Island Bay around 3.15pm and police have "concerns with her safety".

Belinda Bartle and the four-year-old are missing. Photo / NZ Police

A 4-year-old boy is also with Bartle and is wearing a grey long-sleeved top, blue pants and white and pink socks.

Bartle, 42, is described as wearing a dark grey top and jeans and is around 165cm in height with brown hair and a ponytail.

Anyone who might have information about their location or if they see Bartle and the boy are urgently asked to call police on 111.