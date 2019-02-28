COMMENT:

On Tuesday Jeremy Corbyn finally broke his silence and committed the Labour Party to support a public vote on Brexit conditional on Labour failing to get its own version of Brexit passed this week, which did not happen.

The chances of Tory remainers supporting Labour's Brexit plan were slim. However, it's possible enough remain-minded Conservatives might support a second public vote.

Certainly, the Scottish and Welsh nationalist parties, the Liberal Democrats and the sole Green Party MP in the Commons are all pledged to support a second "peoples vote". For remainers in both political parties Corbyn's dramatic announcement has kept hope alive. Most recent polls indicate a shift in public support to remain.

Corbyn's announcement was preceded by some dramatic events in British politics over the past two weeks. Eight Labour MPs and three Conservative remain MPs have left their respective political parties and currently sit as an independent grouping in Parliament.

These MPs represent the possibility of a new centrist political party forming, a party that could pose a real threat, by splitting the centre-left vote, to Labour's chances of winning the next election.

Their actions appear to have finally forced the Labour Party leadership to recognise that the overwhelming support for a second referendum expressed at last year's Labour Party conference, could no longer be ignored. Why has Brexit been such a divisive force in British politics?

Readers will be aware divisions in the Conservative Party over Europe have existed since Britain joined the bloc in 1973. Every Conservative PM, from Thatcher to Cameron has had to manage internal divisions over EU membership.

British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo / AP

What will Theresa May finally be able to achieve? There is a chance that by sheer tenacity May's Brexit agreement may prevail, especially as Parliament appears to have little appetite for a no-deal Brexit. It is, however, highly unlikely the EU will agree to any substantial changes in the agreement already reached despite May's frantic last-minute lobbying at this week's EU-Arab summit in Egypt.

Labour has been less conflicted than the Conservatives but internal divisions do exist. Consistent polling seems to indicate a big majority of Labour Party members, supporters and MPs support remain. Yet some in the Labour leadership team, including Corbyn, have seemed reluctant to embrace support for a new referendum.

I cannot speak for the British Labour Party although l have in the past been a financial member of that party. However, from my time as a New Zealand Labour MP and through ongoing personal relationships, I continue to have regular contact with some current British Labour MPs.

In September last year l met with Emily Thornberry, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, who while on record as a remainer, clearly understood the complexities of the issue for the party leadership.

Late last year l attended a small informal dinner in London with Corbyn and Dianne Abbot, the Shadow Home Secretary. Brexit and the Labour Party's response to it was a major topic of discussion during that evening.

I entered that discussion as a passionate remain supporter but came away much more aware of the complex political and personal challenges facing the Labour Party leadership. Corbyn must balance a party membership which is overwhelmingly remain but also contains key Labour constituencies that have strong leave sentiments.

High levels of employment and economic growth in London and the Southeast have not reached Labour heartlands in the North, the Midlands and Wales. Some in the Labour leadership are worried that their plans to rebuild these impoverished communities could be restricted by EU rules.

Most commentators, and many Labour MPs, don't agree with that analysis but concerns about EU rules potentially blocking Labour initiatives do exist among some in the Labour and affiliated union leadership, clouding the issue around support for a fresh vote.

Brexit remains a work in progress with time steadily ticking away. Britain is due to leave in four weeks. Remainers will be feeling more optimistic following Corbyn's Tuesday announcement of potential support for a second referendum. However, if events of the past few months are anything to go by, anything could still happen.

• Chris Carter was a minister in the New Zealand's previous Labour-led Government.