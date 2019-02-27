With their lives now linked by tragic circumstances, the mother of a 14-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run in October last year shared a touching moment today with the man who took her daughter's life.

At the Oamaru District Court today, Joshua John Chellew was sentenced to four months' home detention over the hit-and-run death of 14-year-old Zara Blackie in October last year.

He was also ordered to pay $4000 reparation to Zara's family.

Chellew, 30, had pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to stop and ascertain injury after he hit Zara with his car in Oamaru's Severn St, near the intersection with Cross St, about 10.40pm on October 23.

At his first appearance in the Oamaru District Court last year, Chellew was granted continued name suppression.

That was lifted at his sentencing in the Oamaru District Court today.

Outside the courthouse after he was sentenced, Zara's mother Wendy Blackie approached Chellew and spoke to him for a short time and then embraced before she left with family friends who supported her.

On the night Zara died, Chellew had been at his Oamaru address socialising with friends.

Before he left with his girlfriend about 10.30pm, he consumed three cans of bourbon and cola, and a quarter of a cannabis joint.

The couple drove to Z Energy in Severn St and bought food and cigarettes, then continued to travel south on Severn St.

Zara Blackie was killed when a car struck her in October last year.

As the defendant was driving in the left lane of the section of State Highway 1 and crossed the short bridge that spans Oamaru Creek, the victim ran out on to the highway from behind the southwestern bridge abutment.

A police summary of facts said she tripped or stumbled into the path of the oncoming vehicle and the driver was unable to avoid hitting her.

The vehicle struck Zara's head and upper body, causing blunt force trauma injuries.

While the man slowed momentarily, he fled the scene at high speed in a southbound direction.

The defendant stayed the night at an associate's address, before he handed himself in to police the next morning.

When spoken to by police, he said he fled because he was in shock and had panicked.

An analysis of the crash scene estimated that he was travelling between 33km/h and 48km/h at the time of the crash.

He admitted to smoking the cannabis before he left his address, but believed it had not impaired him too much to drive.

Zara's funeral was held in October.