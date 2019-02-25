A man in his 50s was flown to hospital today after the tractor he was mowing grass on rolled on him at Mangawhai this morning.

Emergency services were called to a lifestyle property on Robert Hastie Dr, Mangawhai, shortly before midday after reports that a lawn mower had rolled on a man.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter was dispatched and arrived at the scene around noon, a spokesman said.

He said it appeared as if the man had been using a tractor with a mower deck attached to mow lawns. He said it looked as if the man had got off the machine on a hill and it then rolled back on him.

The injured man, in his 50s, was trapped by the legs and is believed to have suffered crush injuries to one or both legs.

He was flown to Whangārei Hospital for further care. No more details were available at this time.