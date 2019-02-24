A trial involving a former Bay of Plenty and Rotorua cricket player has been put off until April 4 due to the judge being ill.

The man, who has interim name suppression is facing charges of sexual offending against two women in Hawke's Bay in November 2017.

He's been accused of indecent assault on a woman who was walking with her children on Burns Rd in Napier and sexually violating a woman a woman on Iona Rd in Havelock North on the same day.

He was arrested and charged on November 10 after police released CCTV footage of a 'person of interest' as part of an investigation into reports of women being grabbed while out in public places.