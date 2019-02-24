One person has serious injuries after a truck rolled near Tokoroa this morning.

Police were called around 6.48am to the crash site on Whakamaru Road, north of Twin Lakes, according to a police spokeswoman.

The truck rolled into a paddock and one person was trapped for a time, she said.

The road was not blocked.

Advertisement

A helicopter was being sent from Taupō and a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one fire truck had been dispatched to the crash.

The Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit had also been advised.