A bootcamp has smashed a world record for the number of people performing frog squats simultaneously.

An impressive 1711 attendees came together at Eden Park on Sunday morning to work up a sweat.

The World's Biggest Bootcamp event host, David Letele, said "it was an incredible turnout and an amazing atmosphere in the stadium".

"It was so cool to see so many people coming together to set foot on the hallowed turf of Eden Park, work up a sweat and have great time while bringing attention to the obesity epidemic that is having such a negative impact on so many Kiwi lives."

The event will be submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records.