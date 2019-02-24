A man is in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital's Intensive Care Unit after an altercation at a popular Pāpāmoa shopping area.

The man, in his 40s, was one of two injured in alleged assaults about 1.30am yesterday outside shops near Fashion Island on Gravatt Rd.

Detectives at the scene would not comment but a police spokeswoman said two people were punched.

"Two people were injured - one remains in hospital," she said.

The crime scene was blocked off by police tape enclosing the footpath and car parks between the TAB and Number 1 Shoes.

Firefighters erected tarpaulins over the scene in a block of shops near Fashion Island. Photo / George Novak

Police detectives and forensic scientists examined the scene after firefighters helped erect large tarpaulins over the footpath in front of the Tremains Real Estate office.

Under the tarpaulins, a red marine floatation device, similar to those used by lifeguards could be seen on the footpath next to what appeared to be a pool of blood.

Fashion Island manager Roz Irwin said the shops were not part of Fashion Island and were run independently. However, she had been notified of the incident that morning and was helping police with their investigation, she said.

"I'm helping the police with inquiries. We have CCTV cameras and we will be providing footage to police as part of that."

Irwin said the incident was concerning.

"I want to reassure everyone it is not part of the shopping centre.

"We don't see a lot of incidents like this. It's very unusual and very rare."

Shoppers and shopkeepers expressed confusion at the cordon, which blocked off several shops.

One woman said she arrived at 9.30am and there was already yellow cordon tape up and officers putting additional cordon tape up. She was aware the incident had been an alleged assault.

A person was arrested in relation to the incident, however, it was not clear whether any charges had been laid last night.