Smoke billows from a spot between railway tracks and houses next to SH29A. Photo / George Novak

Mount Maunganui residents are desperately using garden hoses to try to fight a spate of fires which have broken out next to a busy Tauranga highway.

A motorist phoned the Bay of Plenty Times to say he could see flames burning in the grass next to the railway tracks alongside SH29A between Maungatapu Bridge and Baypark Stadium.

Fire has broken out between SH29A and homes at Matapihi, Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

The fires were burning in clusters between the tracks and houses and there was a lot of smoke everywhere, he said.

The motorist said he also noticed fire in the grass near the Omanu Golf Course on Maunganui Rd, opposite Bayfair Shopping Centre, 10 minutes earlier.

A Bay of Plenty Times photographer said people could be seen trying to fight the fires from their homes with garden hoses.

Residents are using garden hoses to fight clusters of fire which have broken out between their homes and SH29A railways tracks. Photo / George Novak

Police and firefighters are at the scene. Fire and Emergency NZ was unable to comment at this stage.

A Matapihi resident does what she can to keep fire at bay after a spate of fires break out between SH29A and homes next to the railway tracks. Photo / George Novak

Smoke can be seen from fires which have broken out along railway tracks next to SH29A. Photo / Bekah Amy