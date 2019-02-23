Police are investigating after a Michael Hill Jewellery store in Auckland was ram raided early today.

The ram raid at the Lake Rd, Takapuna, store happened at 5am. Two vehicles carrying four people smashed the front doors.

Michael Hill's General Manager of New Zealand, Greg Nel, said: "Four people went in, broke all the cabinets and took all the jewellery.

Jewellery was taken from all the display cabinets inside the store during the early morning bust. Photo / Adam Bennett

"They have taken what they could in the time before the alarms sounded."

Police would not say what was taken.

"I am just glad it was out of hours, when the team wasn't there," says Nel. "Our number one priority is that the team members are okay."

The store will be closed for at least a week while the storefront and cabinets are replaced.

Nel was concerned for his staff on their return to work: "It can be scary for them".

"Barriers for the storefront is something we will have to look into now."

Anyone who may have seen a white Nissan Tiida or a silver four-door sedan in the Lake Rd area early today is urged to contact their local Police station.