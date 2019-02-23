A severe weather warning has been issued for Hawke's Bay with heavy rain, gales and possibly thunderstorms on the way.

MetService said on Sunday morning it had now upgraded a severe weather watch to a severe weather warning for the area of Hawke's Bay north of Tutira.

The warning period was for the 15 hours from 6pm Sunday to 9am Monday.

MetService said people should expect 75 to 100mm of rain to accumulate.

A rain shower is dumped on Te Mata Peak, Havelock North. 75-100mm of rain is forecast this evening. Photo / File

Thunderstorms are possible. Peak intensities of 15 to 25mm per hour, but localised downpours of 25 to 35mm per hour are possible.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Strong to gale southerlies are also possible.

The remainder of Hawke's Bay was under a severe weather watch, the next level down from a warning.

An active trough moves north across central New Zealand this evening and is forecast to bring a period of rain with heavy falls, strong to gale southerlies and possible thunderstorms.

The heaviest rain is expected about eastern parts of Marlborough.

People were advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case other areas are added to the warning.