Police are investigating the sexual assault of a 37-year-old woman in Raglan, by an unknown man.

The assault happened shortly before 10pm yesterday, in a small park at the intersection of Tahuna and Nihinihi Aves.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity or people in the area between 9pm and 11pm.

"We are continuing to make a number of inquiries but need our community to contact us with any information," Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greene said.

"We believe someone will know this man and we are keeping an open mind as to why he was in this area.

"It is possible that he lives in the area or was a visitor, or he could have just been in the area after a night out.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw anything, even if it was minor and we ask residents or owners of premises that have CCTV cameras to contact Police."

• Contact Hamilton Police 07 858 6200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.