Excitement is ramping up as the hours tick down to Six60's record-breaking concert; with 50,000 people set to pack out Western Springs Stadium.

It's the first time a New Zealand band has filled the venue to capacity, and the event's promoter has called the scale of the show "jaw-dropping".

Brent Eccles, head of Eccles Entertainment, told the Weekend Herald the show is unlike anything he's worked on before.

"It's the biggest show I've been 100 per cent responsible for. What started out as a modest-sized stage is now the biggest stage you can get in New Zealand," he said.

The event kicks off around 4pm, before DJ and producer illBaz takes to the stage at 5pm.

The Kiwi performer, who's full name is Baz Baghib, was hand-picked by Six60 to perform during the lead-up to their set.

Next up is Onehunga hip hop collective SWIDT with a 6.5.30 set, followed by reggae band Sons of Zion at 6.20.

Four-piece band Drax Project will follow with a set at 7.20, ahead of Six60 - who are expected to play from 8.50 to around 11pm.

Tonight's show is the only occasion Six60 is performing in the North Island this summer.

Several roads around Western Springs will be closed from this afternoon for the event - including West View Rd and Old Mill Rd.

Great North Rd would be closed from St Lukes Rd to Bond St from 8pm, as would SH16 eastbound off-ramp, SH16 westbound off-ramp, Tuarangi Rd, Williamson Ave and Surrey Cres from Prime Rd to Grey North Rd.

There would also be restricted parking on the roads around Western Springs.

Restrictions applied to West View Rd, Mayoral Drive, Old Mill Rd, Surrey Cresent, Turangi Rd, Ivanhoe Rd, and a section of Great North Rd.

While road closures will deter concert-goers from being dropped off or picked up around the venue, public transport was being put on for musos, free of charge with an event ticket.

Special event buses were leaving from Mayoral Dr and on the Northern Express.

Travel on trains was also included with an event ticket, from 4pm until trains stopped running for the night.

And fears of torrential weather earlier in the week have eased too; with only a few light showers now forecast for the rest of Saturday.

The band's singer, Matiu Walters, told the Herald earlier this week they had put together an all-new show for the occasion, and had been rehearsing every day for weeks leading up to it. He also said they would debut several new songs.

"It wasn't good enough to just be standing on stage," Walters said. "We're trying to put a narrative into the show, trying to take people on a journey ... rather than just adding fireworks and pyro."

The show is so big builders have been putting up the stage, fencing and venue amenities for the past 10 days, unloading 30 trucks-worth of equipment onto the site.

The pressure is on Six60 to deliver; Western Springs is the only North Island show they're playing this summer, and they're performing in front of the biggest crowd they've ever pulled.

That's not all: a documentary crew will be filming for a planned feature film focused on the historic occasion, while music industry bigwigs are flying in from overseas to see what the fuss is about.

KEY INFORMATION

• Who, where and when:

Six60, Western Springs Stadium, tonight

• Set times:

Gates open - 4pm; illBaz - 5pm; SWIDT - 5.30pm; Sons of Zion - 6.20pm; Drax Project - 7.20pm; Six60 - 8.50pm

• To ask for help:

Text 'ASSIST' with a message and location to 260; or approach venue staff and ask for 'Angela'.

• Prohibited Items: Bags larger than A3, video cameras and recording devices (not cellphones), prams and strollers, selfie sticks and drones, animals, banners, iPads, can, glass, alcohol and drugs.

• Drop-off and pick-up zone:

A five-minute zone has been set up between St Lukes Road and Motions Road.

• More information:

visit aucklandstadiums.co.nz/six60